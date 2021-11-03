Man is fired after dressing up as goalkeeper Bruno and holding a garbage bag named Eliza Samudio

The man who dressed up Bruno goalkeeper and held a garbage bag with the name of Eliza Samudio, he was disconnected from the company he worked for. Last Monday night, an event house in Manaus, Amazonas, posted images of costumed patrons during a Halloween party. Among the photos, Rodrigo Fernandes appears satirizing the death of the model, who was murdered in 2010 at the behest of the former goalkeeper of the Flamengo.

– I’ve cried a lot. So much disrespect for the victim. Bruninho was devastated. It seems that the person does not have an ounce of empathy with others. Does the person not know that they have their child, that he is a minor, involved in all this? I was devastated when I saw this. Very sad. In 2018, young people from Minas Gerais had done the same thing – said, moved, the mother of Eliza Samudio, Sônia Moura, to the Extra newspaper.

She says she will take the appropriate measures and seek justice.

– I already called the lawyer to take action. I won’t admit to doing that kind of thing with my daughter anymore. Just today. It’s so hard for me,” he added.

After the photo went viral, the tattoo studio where Rodrigo Fernandes worked issued the following statement.

– The studio does not condone any kind of incitement to violence against women. Making it clear that the collaborator was fired from the studio, and thus, no longer part of the staff – says the note.

The event house also spoke. The establishment said it deleted the photo, which was posted by an intern, who was not aware of the crime that took place 11 years ago.

– Porão do Alemão does not condone any crime, including femicide. The photo was posted by our intern, who is 20 years old. The crime took place about 11 years ago and was alleged to be unknown, and moderation immediately, upon seeing the photo, erased it and warned the person responsible. We apologize for what happened. The employee in question has been temporarily removed. Once again: O Porão do Alemão does not condone any type of crime. Apology for femicide is a crime – published.