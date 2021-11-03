Maradona: cars, houses and even a letter from Fidel Castro will be auctioned to pay off debts | argentine football

the house that Diego Maradona he gave as a gift to his parents, two cars and a letter from the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro are part of the estate of the football idol, dead for nearly a year, which will be auctioned on December 19, according to the Argentine Justice. The amount collected will go towards the payment of debts and expenses.

The online auction will be held with the endorsement of the heirs of the former captain of the Argentine national team, who will also keep part of the collected amount.

The sale will take place days after the tributes scheduled for November 25, the first anniversary of the death of the mythical player from a cardiorespiratory crisis.

Vehicles, real estate and personal effects will be auctioned by order of judge Luciana Tedesco. The agreement excludes from the auction the succession goods with sentimental value, such as prizes or T-shirts that Maradona received as a gift from other athletes.

Among the objects, stored in containers, there are gym equipment, televisions and sportswear.

Fidel Castro’s letter was the result of the friendship that Maradona cultivated with the revolutionary leader during his time in Cuba to overcome the worst moment of chemical dependency, which left him twice on the brink of death in the first decade of this century.

One of the cars has the former player’s signature engraved on the windshield. Its initial value is $165,000 (R$937,000). A real estate company will soon be bidding on the websites, which will allow bidders to bid from anywhere in the world.

