Mario Frias attacks Wagner Moura for film ‘Marighella’: ‘Pathetic guy’

Moura refused to respond to the attack by Sérgio Camargo, of the Palmares Foundation, on the film about a communist guerrilla

ASCOM/MCTI Mário Frias said he had no respect for Wagner Moura



O Special Secretary of Culture of the federal government, Mario Colds, attacked the actor and director Wagner Moura on account of the movie ‘marighella‘, biopic of the communist guerrilla that Moura directed. Participating in the program Roda Viva, on TV Cultura, this Monday, 1st, Moura refused to comment on a statement by the president of Fundação Palmares, Sergio Camargo, who also attacked the film by claiming it was racist, for ‘calling every honorable black man in Brazil a marginal by casting a black actor in the role of a communist psychopath’. The director said he would not speak about the declaration as he has no respect for Camargo, Frias or anyone else who is part of the federal government.

Through social networks, Frias guaranteed that lack of respect also occurs on his part. “We are two then. I feel nothing but contempt for this pathetic guy who claps his hands at the bad guy!” wrote Frias. Later, the secretary published other posts against Moura, calling him ‘Wagner Choura’ and posting pictures of him with Lula and Dilma Rousseff. Other people close to the government responded by supporting it, such as federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) and André Porciúncula, considered Frias’ right-hand man in the Secretariat and who occupies the position of national secretary of incentive and promotion of culture. The film ‘Marighella’ is scheduled to premiere next Thursday, 4, more than two years after being screened at the Berlin Film Festival, and has Seu Jorge in the lead role.

We are two then. I feel nothing but contempt for this pathetic guy who claps his hands at the bad guy! pic.twitter.com/bgMWEvmJjn — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) November 2, 2021