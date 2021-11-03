Mario Frias attacks Wagner Moura: ‘Pathetic guy’

The secretary of Culture, Mario Frias, used his social networks, on Tuesday 2nd, to refute the speech of actor and director Wagner Moura, on the program Roda Viva on TV Cultura, this Monday.

Marighella’s director said that he would not comment on a phrase said by the president of the Palmares Foundation, Sérgio Camargo, with attacks on the films, which will premiere on Wednesday 4.

“I will not comment. I have no respect for any statement that comes from anyone who is part of this government, nor from this guy, that other guy from the Secretariat of Culture. I won’t comment because I don’t respect. We need to choose the fights”, he said, when asked to comment on Camargo’s phrase.

The Foundation’s president called Marighella a racist film, for “calling every honorable black man in Brazil a marginal by casting a black actor in the role of a communist psychopath.”

On Twitter, the former actor from Malhação said that the lack of respect is mutual. “We are two then. I feel nothing but contempt for this pathetic guy who claps his hands at the bad guy!” he wrote.

We are two then. I feel nothing but contempt for this pathetic guy who claps his hands at the bad guy! pic.twitter.com/bgMWEvmJjn — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) November 2, 2021

The Culture secretary continued to criticize the actor, publishing photos of Wagner Moura with former presidents Dilma and Lula.

Tell me who you’re with and I’ll tell you who you are! crybaby pic.twitter.com/qXxPkHVn32 — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) November 2, 2021

Other allies of President Bolsonaro lent solidarity to Mario Frias.

“Terrorism was created by the character that this actor played and he still had the nerve to speak of “love” to summarize the story of a murderer. And cowardice is defending socialism and going to live in a capitalist country”, wrote federal deputy Carla Zambelli.

“We don’t have respect for you either”, supported André Porciuncula, captain of the Military Police and Frias’ right-hand man in the culture department, responsible for approving cultural projects to receive funding via the Rouanet Law.

The film by guerrilla Carlos Marighella, directed by Wagner Moura, hits theaters next Wednesday, after receiving ovations at the international premiere, at the Berlin Film Festival, in February 2019.

The release in Brazil was delayed due to bureaucratic problems with Ancine, a federal agency for the promotion of the audiovisual sector, which made the premiere unfeasible due to another film that had not been released on time by producer O2.

Moura even said that it was a veiled censorship of the Bolsonaro government to the work.

