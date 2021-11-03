Mario Frias mocks Cissa Guimarães’ resignation, who gives a sensational response

Mario Colds decided to use his Twitter profile, this Monday (01), to comment on the departure of Cissa Guimaraes gives Globe, after more than 40 years. The Culture Secretary, however, ended up getting an unexpected response from the famous one.

“Cry more. I understand you”, declared the ally of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). Mario Frias also shared a montage with the news of her departure and a post in which the ex-Globo asked “Mario Frias in Jail”.

In the comments, Cissa Guimarães rebutted the Special Secretary of Culture: “You don’t understand absolutely anything… By the way, nothing new, everyone knows…”.

Upon announcing the artist’s departure, the channel released a note in which it made it clear that the doors are open for the famous.

“’É de Casa’ says goodbye to Cissa Guimarães, who leaves Globo after a happy and successful partnership of more than four decades. The actress and presenter, who has been in charge of the morning since her debut in 2015, continues to open doors at Globo for future projects on our multiple platforms, but in a new partnership model”, said the Rio station.

The station’s text also included a short statement by Cissa about her historic passage there:

“I was very happy in this marriage of more than 40 years. And that’s what I’m going to take: the good partnerships, the immense learnings, the happy, emotional and shared moments that have gone down in history – mine, the audience and TV Globo. My gratitude lives there, in this beautiful feeling and in this life that we built together”.

The artist had a remarkable trajectory through the extinct Video Show – for fifteen years – and was part of the original formation of presenters at É de Casa. She even worked as a substitute for Ana Maria Braga and Fátima Bernardes, at Mais Você and Encontro, respectively. Cissa Guimarães has also acted in several soap operas at the station.

You understand absolutely nothing…. In fact, nothing new, everyone knows…. — Cissa Guimarães (@cissa_guimaraes) November 2, 2021

Cry more. I understand you hahaha pic.twitter.com/jZGzK6PBW4 — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) November 2, 2021