Market predicts lower inflation in 2022, but it will still be high and threatens employment – 11/03/2021

Inflation in Brazil this year will be the highest since 2015, but should decelerate to half of that in 2022. This is still the dominant market bet, according to estimates by more than 100 financial institutions and consultants heard by the Central Bank in the Focus Bulletin. But this scenario is getting worse every week. There are already economists doubting that the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), the government’s official indicator for inflation in the country, will fall next year.

Those who doubt the fall in inflation in 2022 say that the causes of high prices this year will continue to work next year. Even economists who believe in a slowdown in inflation point out that this will only happen because the Central Bank will speed up interest rates. This hinders the growth of the economy and, consequently, the generation of jobs.

What does the Focus Bulletin say

The Focus Bulletin is a survey that the Central Bank carries out with more than one hundred financial institutions, companies and consultants in the country. In this research, specialists put what projections they have for various indicators of the economy, such as inflation (IPCA), dollar, GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and basic interest rate (Selic).

All of these indicators depend on each other. A given exchange rate, for example, influences inflation (IPCA), which in turn influences interest (Selic), which in turn affects the growth of the general economy (GDP).

Current estimates point, at the median – that is, a type of average that considers most estimates – the following data for the last day of this year and 2022.

Dollar : BRL 5.45 in 2021 and BRL 5.45 in 2022

: BRL 5.45 in 2021 and BRL 5.45 in 2022 Selic : 8.75% in 2021 and 9.50% in 2022

: 8.75% in 2021 and 9.50% in 2022 GDP : 4.97% in 2021 and 1.40% in 2022

: 4.97% in 2021 and 1.40% in 2022 IPCA: 8.96% in 2021 and 4.40% in 2022

Causes of Inflation This Year

Brazil’s highest inflation in more than half a decade is being caused by four main factors, economists say.

Dollar : The dollar has already risen 25% since the beginning of March 2020, rising above R$5 since the beginning of the pandemic – except for brief moments in June 2020 and June this year. The American currency makes everything that has its price defined in the international market, such as fuel, more expensive.

: The dollar has already risen 25% since the beginning of March 2020, rising above R$5 since the beginning of the pandemic – except for brief moments in June 2020 and June this year. The American currency makes everything that has its price defined in the international market, such as fuel, more expensive. Fuels : Driven by the international price of oil and the higher dollar, the fuel group in the IPCA rose 42% in the 12 months to September. More expensive gasoline, diesel and ethanol contaminate other prices, as transport is part of the cost of all sectors of the economy.

: Driven by the international price of oil and the higher dollar, the fuel group in the IPCA rose 42% in the 12 months to September. More expensive gasoline, diesel and ethanol contaminate other prices, as transport is part of the cost of all sectors of the economy. Energy : Water scarcity led the government to activate thermal power plants, which cost more than hydroelectric power plants. Residential electricity already accumulates an increase of 28.8% in 12 months until September.

: Water scarcity led the government to activate thermal power plants, which cost more than hydroelectric power plants. Residential electricity already accumulates an increase of 28.8% in 12 months until September. Foods: Food, which was already rising because of the dollar and fuel, suffered another impact caused by frosts, which affected production.

Why Inflation Should Retreat in 2022

Economists who see room for lower inflation in 2022 say the shocks that have triggered price hikes since 2020 are unlikely to be repeated next year. They point out the reasons:

There will be no new high shocks: The vast majority of prices in the economy will not fall, but the readjustments next year will be smaller, economists say. Thus, inflation would rise less compared to 2021. This would be true for fuel and food, for example.

less expensive energy: Electricity should weigh less on Brazilians’ pockets in 2022 with the end of higher tariff flags, on April 30 of next year.

In the accounts of the Consumer Price Index coordinator at the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV), André Braz, for every 1 percentage point of fall in the price of electricity, the IPCA retreats 0.05 percentage point.

higher interest: To fight inflation, the Central Bank will continue to raise the base interest rate. The market is already projecting a base interest rate of 9.5%. This makes consumption more expensive. The chief strategist of the Modalmais digital bank, Felipe Sichel, says that fewer people buying means less space for companies to pass on price adjustments.

more stable dollar: High interest also attracts dollars brought by foreigners interested in investing in Brazil because of higher yields than earnings in the United States, for example (there the interest rate is 0 to 0.25% per year). The technical director of Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), Fausto Augusto Junior, says that the dollar should not fall, but at least it will stop rising.

Why Inflation Can Stay High

Even economists who are still working with a scenario of decelerating inflation next year see risks of the situation getting worse. See what can send prices up:

Dollar: The main reason for the rise of the dollar in Brazil, economists say, is the government’s lack of clear commitment to public spending in 2021 and 2022. As there will be presidential elections, uncertainty is growing about the government’s commitment not to increase spending .

Even as interest rates continue to rise, uncertainty about fiscal policy keeps the dollar up.

André Braz, Ibre/FGV

US interest: The Fed (Federal Reserve, US central bank) is expected to start raising US interest rates next year. This strengthens the dollar, which by table also feeds prices in Brazil.

Oil remains valued: Fuel prices should not decline next year because of the price of oil on the world market, says the director of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (Cbie), Adriano Pires.

The price of oil should remain high at current levels until the end of winter in the northern hemisphere, towards March of next year, at least.

Adriano Pires, Cbie

Food still expensive: Food producers will start the next crop cycle with higher input prices. This should force readjustments in grain prices in 2022 and not the opposite, says the economic advisor at FecomercioSP, Guilherme Dietze.

Inflation will continue to be driven by food because of higher production costs with the readjustments in the prices of fertilizers, energy and fertilizers that we had this year.

Guilherme Dietze, Fecomercio SP

Wholesale transfers: Wholesale inflation, which measures the prices of raw materials in industry, construction and agriculture, are far above consumer inflation. The IGP-M (General Market Price Index) is around 25%. And part of this will still be passed on to the consumer, says economist Agostinho Pascalicchio, a professor at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

Wholesale prices will continue to be under pressure, and I don’t see conditions for inflation next year below 9%.

Augustine Pascalicchio, Mackenzie

High inflation and interest, low GDP and employment

Who will pay this bill of higher inflation will be the worker, economists say. According to them, the higher interest rate medicine used by the Central Bank to regain control of inflation will have a weaker economy as a side effect.

The longer inflation remains high, the more the Central Bank will raise interest rates. The more interest rates rise, the less space companies will have to increase sales. Without consumption growth, the entrepreneur has no reason to increase production or hire more workers.

The still high inflation environment and well above the target is what economists call stagflation: a combination of a stagnant economy and inflation

Unemployment levels will remain high because high interest rates will increase companies’ cost of capital, which will inhibit investments in the real economy.

Augustine Pascalicchio, Mackenzie