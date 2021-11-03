Matteo Salvini apologizes for protests against Bolsonaro in Italy

Former Italian minister apologized to the Brazilian people and classified the protesters’ attitude as ‘shameful’

Italy’s former interior minister, Matteo Salvini, apologized to the Brazilian population on Tuesday, 2, for the protests against the visit of Jair Bolsonaro the country, which ended in clashes between protesters and local police. “I apologize to the Brazilian people, represented by its President of the Republic, for the controversies, including the commemoration of the fallen who lost their lives in our country to free them from the Nazi occupation,” he said. He also called the protesters’ attitude “shameful”. This Monday, in Padua, in northern Europe, the police used water jets and tear gas pumps to disperse a group protesting against the Brazilian president.

This Tuesday, Bolsonaro and Salvini, at a ceremony in memory of the 500 Brazilians who died during World War II in the city of Pistoia, in the central region of Italy. The former minister spoke about the case of Cesare Battisti, sentenced to life in prison in Italy, who was arrested in Brazil in 2019 and later extradited to his home country. “Today I am grateful, because if we had to wait for a leftist president, some Italian terrorists would still be free in Brazil,” he said. Asked about Bolsonaro’s role in the Covid-19 pandemic and about the accusations made against the president at the CPI, Salvini said that “history” must decide on the matter.

