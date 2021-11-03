Maurício Ettinger discloses an open letter to the Paysandu fan: “the year is over, and this is the truth” | paysandu

The president of Paysandu, Maurício Ettinger, finally broke the silence. With the team with no chances of accessing the Brazilian Series B, the bicolor manager released an open letter to the Papão fans.

He starts by saying that the club’s year is over, even with the bicolor team still playing in the Green Cup. Ettinger emphasizes that the main objective this season was to return to the national second division and says that there were failures to not make it.

– For Paysandu, the year is over, and that’s the truth. Since the beginning of the year, I made it clear that our main objective was access to the Series B, and we failed. We have several flaws to fix, otherwise I wouldn’t be writing this letter, I’d be celebrating with you all. We would be getting ready to dispute the final of Serie C.

2 out of 4 Paysandu lost to Botafogo-PB and had no chance of accessing Series B — Photo: Vitor Castelo/Ascom Paysandu Paysandu lost to Botafogo-PB and had no chance of accessing Series B — Photo: Vitor Castelo/Ascom Paysandu

As president, I take responsibility for everything that has happened since I took office along with the board. We will never run away from this and all the charges! — Mauricio Ettinger, President Paysandu

About the cast, president bicolor says that some players came “wrongly” and that others did not “surrender”.

– I’m not going to talk about the club’s financial difficulties, which were many, because the truth is that despite all the problems, the team didn’t care at all, unfortunately. Several signings were made wrongly, and several others did not yield what was expected, even by the fans.

Ettinger says he has been following the “fan’s feeling” on social media and will respond whenever possible. He also regrets the failure of his dream, which was to deliver was to finish his term with the club in the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals.

It hurts to end another year like this, but Paysandu is very giant, bigger than all of us and that’s why we found the strength to start again. Paysandu will be worth it! — Maurício Ettinger, President of Paysandu

3 out of 4 Paysandu will be in Serie C for the fourth consecutive year — Photo: John Wesley/Ascom Paysandu Paysandu will be in Serie C for the fourth consecutive year — Photo: John Wesley/Ascom Paysandu

Open letter from the president of Paysandu, Maurício Ettinger