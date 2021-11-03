Mauro Cezar does not point out Grêmio’s mistake in invading fans at the Arena and suggests individual punishments: “Pick up the CPF”

In the aftermath of the controversial case of the end of Grêmio 1×3 Palmeiras, which ended with an invasion and breaking of Grêmio fans in the Arena, commentator and journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira saw no mistakes made by the team from Rio Grande do Sul and suggested that the punishment should be individual in above the “CPF” of each aggressor.

As a preventive measure, the STJD’s Attorney General filed an injunction so that the Grêmio act with closed gates and have no visiting fans until the judgment is made, which can generate from one to 10 games without field command and a financial fine.

“I think this is very debatable, what could Grêmio do to prevent those people from entering? Putting up an electrified fence? I think it’s past time to punish the CPF, people are identifiable, there weren’t that many. If you manage to identify at least three, four, five of the elements that entered the field and punish them severely… If you break into someone’s house and break something, you’re in trouble, if you are identified”, said Mauro in the podcast “Possession de Bola” on YouTube.

In official note published the day after the facts, Grêmio guaranteed that it is working intensively to identify those responsible and assist the authorities in their work.

“Grêmio, usually engaged in actions and awareness campaigns against any type of violence and discrimination, does not condone acts committed by a small portion of those present at yesterday’s match. It is reiterated that the Club will not refrain from taking the appropriate internal measures, after the investigation and accountability of the individuals involved in the episode”, says the statement.

Review some scenes from the post-game between Grêmio x Palmeiras:

Grêmio and Palmeiras fans exchange punches at Arena do Grêmio respecting security protocols against Covid-19 | 10/31/2021. pic.twitter.com/pI4cXBS2jO — Collection of Brazilian Football (@acervofutbr) October 31, 2021

Grêmio fans invade the Arena field after the loss to Palmeiras and cause a crash on the field. Confusion also takes over the stands. pic.twitter.com/D9fOYmmXgO — ge (@geglobe) October 31, 2021