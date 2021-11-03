MC Livinho cries in farewell to São Caetano and says he realized his dream

The passage of MC Livinho as a player for São Caetano came to an end. The funkeiro said goodbye to the ABC team tonight after being eliminated in the semifinals of the Copa Paulista.

In a video on Instagram, the funkeiro cried as he thanked the club and said he made a dream come true in professional football. São Caetano said goodbye to Copa Paulista with a 2-0 defeat against São Bernardo this Tuesday.

“Family, thank you very much to all of you who supported me in this dream that I realized in football, to become a professional player,” he said.

“I dedicated all this time, all these days, I concentrated, I trained. I am very grateful to God for this opportunity, very grateful to São Caetano for opening this door for me, making this dream come true. The cycle ends here today, but I want to thank everyone who cheered for me,” he added.

Livinho, 26, made his debut for São Caetano in September this year. In his first game, the singer suffered the penalty that gave Azulão a draw against Portuguesa. In the following match, he ended up failing in a move that resulted in a goal against the team.

In the following games, MC Livinho chased the goal, but failed to swing the net. He wasted a great chance in the match against XV de Piracicaba, last week. “I just couldn’t do what I had in mind, which was to score a professional goal and dedicate it to my grandfather, who always took me to play,” he lamented during the farewell.

It was Livinho’s first time as a professional player after two attempts. In 2018, the singer had gone through a period of testing in the West and trained with the cast that would dispute the Series B of Brasileirão. Last year, he was even announced by Audax, but withdrew before he was even officially unveiled. On both occasions, the schedule of shows had been one of the impediments for his debut on the lawns.