Medallions reinforcements play little, and Ceni says São Paulo will seek promises in 2022 | São Paulo

São Paulo coach Rogério Ceni indicated that the club will change the profile of signings in the search for reinforcements for the 2022 season.

The board’s bet on names with more weight this year generated a list of nine reinforcements, but only one of them, veteran Miranda, was on the field in more than 50% of the team’s time.

The defender, the undisputed starter, was in 38 of the 61 games for São Paulo in the season, with 3,216 minutes played. Miranda made his debut with Paulista in progress, in April, and suffered injuries that kept him away from the team for some matches.

More from São Paulo:

+ Team will have to double goal average to avoid fiasco

+ Can São Paulo still fall? See chances

1 of 3 Benítez in action for São Paulo against Inter — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Benítez in action for São Paulo against Inter — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Midfielder Benítez participated in 35 games. But the recurring physical problems left him on the field for just 1,620 minutes, 29% of the 5,490 minutes of São Paulo since the beginning of Paulista.

Even for that reason, there is resistance in the board of directors to pay the US$ 3 million (about R$ 17 million) to Independiente, from Argentina, for the economic rights of the player. The top hats admit, at this moment, an attempt to extend the loan for one year, which puts in doubt the permanence of Benítez in Morumbi.

Benítez’s compatriot, Rigoni played 30 games (2,062 minutes) – he was signed for the Brazilian – but won over fans with goals and assists that made him the main character of São Paulo this year.

It is the same expectation that one has for Calleri, already a tricolor idol because of his spell at the club in 2016. The striker, hired in August, has eight games and three goals – he is recovering from a muscle injury and could return against Bahia, Sunday, at Fonte Nova, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Nationals.

Eder (27 games), Orejuela (12 games), William (nine games) and Gabriel (five games) were also hired. The Colombian full-back has only just won a starting position, after the departure of Hernán Crespo, while William, injured, should not even play for São Paulo anymore.

Besides them, there is the case of striker Bruno Rodrigues, the first to arrive, and who left the club with only 84 minutes on the field.

2 of 3 Rogério Ceni went to Cotia to see São Paulo x Flamengo for the under-20 Brazilian Championship — Photo: Anderson Rodrigues/Saopaulofc.net Rogério Ceni went to Cotia to see São Paulo x Flamengo for the under-20 Brazilian Championship — Photo: Anderson Rodrigues/Saopaulofc.net

With no money, the movement of São Paulo in the market was a surprise. The board bet on negotiations with grace period, in which the agreements provided for the start of payment from December this year.

Thus, it pushed the majority of these commitments to 2022 – a total of around R$ 33 million, according to a survey by the Annotations Tricolores, by researcher Alexandre Giesbrecht – in the expectation that next year will be of greater revenue.

This scenario should make the club have a different posture after the end of the Brazilian Nationals, in which it does a bad campaign – it is the 12th, with 37 points –, but still seeks a place in the Libertadores, an essential tournament for the increase in tricolor accounts.

Last Sunday, after the victory over Internacional at Morumbi, coach Rogério Ceni ruled out the possibility of São Paulo making large investments in athletes.

The coach was asked about a supposed list of reinforcements that he would have taken to the board with the names of Felipe Alves, goalkeeper of Fortaleza, and William Arão and Diego Ribas, midfielders of Flamengo. He denied the relationship, arguing that they are players who do not fit into São Paulo’s budget.

– There are three great professionals I’ve worked with, I have the highest concept and would do well for any team in Brazil. But at no time was asked for the direction. I know the moment that São Paulo is going through, the size of the situation in which we find ourselves. So we are going to the market next year, but without conditions to bring players of this level – said the coach.

He pointed out the path that will be used:

– Let’s go after younger athletes. We need to strengthen ourselves next year, within the club’s financial possibilities. We have to reduce the payroll, make São Paulo have a life of its own in the future.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

Ceni is also eyeing the base of the club. Last Monday, he went to Cotia to see the under-20 team’s victory over Flamengo in the semifinal of the Brazilian Nationals.