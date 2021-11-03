Meet New York’s Next Mayor Who Offenders At The Age Of 15 And Became A Police Officer | World

New York City elected Eric Adams of the Democratic Party as its new mayor on Tuesday. Adams, 61, will be the second black person in charge of the city (the first was David Norman Dinkins in the early 1990s).

1 of 3 Eric Adams on October 26, 2021 — Photo: Eduardo Munoz Eric Adams on October 26, 2021 — Photo: Eduardo Munoz

He was born in the Brooklyn district and grew up in the Queens area. He was raised only by his mother, who was a cook and housekeeper (the next mayor claims she was from the union). Adams’ mother died in early 2021, but it took him months to reveal this fact.

2 of 3 Eric Adams, New York’s new mayor, holds photo of his mother during polling day — Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly Eric Adams, New York’s new mayor, holds his mother’s photo during polling day — Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly

The politician says he grew up fearing his family would lose their home, but according to The New York Times, it’s hard to check if accounts of his teenage years are true.

He reports that there was a turning point in his life at age 15: he and his older brother were arrested for trespassing on private property and, while in police custody, were beaten.

According to The New York Times, there are some variants of accounts Adams makes of his arrest; he has already claimed that he and his brother broke into the house of a prostitute who owed them money; in another version, the woman was not a prostitute but an exotic dancer who owed them both money. The paper reports that New York’s next mayor tells several stories with variations.

Adams claims his arrest at age 15 made him want to be a cop to change the corporation.

He worked for 22 years in the police. In 2006, he stopped being a police officer. At the time, he was already an activist with a history—in 1995, he formed a group within the corporation called 100 Blacks in the Police who Care. The group had racial justice as its agenda.

From the late 1990s onwards, he went to college and rose through the ranks within the police force.

At that time, he became a member of the Republican Party — today, he claims it was a protest against the leader of the Democratic Party in the second half of the 1990s.

In 2007, he was elected senator from the State of New York (in some US states, the state legislature is bicameral).

After that, he became deputy mayor of the Brooklyn area.

New York’s next mayor is also a vegetarian. He claims that he has adopted a meatless diet since being diagnosed as a diabetic in 2016, and that the dietary change and an exercise routine meant that the disease was not evident.

3 of 3 Eric Adams during the celebration of his victory in the New York mayoral election on November 2, 2021 — Photo: Eugene Gologursky/AFP Eric Adams during the celebration of his victory in the New York mayoral election on November 2, 2021 — Photo: Eugene Gologursky/AFP

Adams claims he builds long-term political relationships. In the state Senate, he supported 20 bills that became laws.

He became involved in discussions about a New York police policy that addressed black and Latino men in a way that was interpreted as discriminatory.

During his years in the state legislature, he was criticized for engaging with lobbyists — he was also criticized for raising campaign money among New York’s wealthy.

Last moments of the campaign

In the last days of the campaign, the new mayor of New York debated twice on television with his rival, Curtis Sliwa of the Republican Party.

Sliwa accused Adams of not meeting with police unions, said the Democrat preferred to meet with former city gang leaders to talk about fighting crime, and criticized the mandatory Covid-19 vaccine for public officials.

The police union had said that 10,000 of the city’s 35,000 agents would be removed from the streets with mandatory immunization against Covid-19. But, according to The Washington Post, the measure affected only 34 police officers.