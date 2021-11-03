Melted shoes, broken glass and ‘flying cylinder’: neighbors in a warehouse that caught fire in Rio de Janeiro report scare and loss | Rio de Janeiro

The flames were noticed at the end of the night at the base of Supergasbrás on Rua Saquarema, in Gramacho, and caused damage to neighboring houses, such as broken windows and melted water tanks. The cause of the incident is not yet known. No one was injured in the fire.

the retired John the Baptist of the Saints he said the fire even spread to his son’s house. “We went up and, with a bucket, we managed to put it out,” he said.

In the niece’s house, the damage was greater. The shoes that were in a shoe rack hanging on the wall were deformed or even burned by the heat.

“A plug flew from inside the warehouse and hit here”, João showed. The tipper was also shattered.

the manicure Maria Rosângela da Silva was knocking from door to door to alert neighbors. “It was that despair. There are a lot of children, it was a risk”, he recalled.

“The warehouse owner didn’t believe it, he didn’t even know. We are the ones who warn you”, he detailed.

the purchasing analyst Jucilane Ramos said the flames started around 4:15. “Here in my house melted Styrofoam, broke the window… in my service area, the glass broke too”, he described.

Neighbors registered high flames and explosions (see the video below).

Gas deposit catches fire in Duque de Caxias

Inside the shed, 16 trucks and trailers were destroyed by the flames. Four cars that had been parked in an adjacent lot were also charred.

Residents of the surroundings had to temporarily leave their homes and, until the last update of this article, they were waiting for the release of the Civil Defense to return.

Firefighters from seven barracks were mobilized to fight the flames.

