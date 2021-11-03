Menon: Rooster x Grêmio may have title, relegation and resurrection – 11/03/2021

Galo x Grêmio, at 9 pm at Mineirão.

45 thousand tickets sold, the new record for the resumption.

A game that can give rise to some important definitions of the Brazilian.

1) Vitória do Galo – The team reaches 62 points and is ten ahead of Palmeiras and 12 ahead of Flamengo, who will have two games in hand. Even if you win them, you’ll be six points behind. The title will be very close to the Rooster.

And the Guild? It will be much closer to relegation, with its 26 points against Bahia’s 33. And Sunday has Granal. Grêmio has the advantage of having a game in hand, but even if they win, the difference will be four points.

2) Grêmio wins – the first consequence, of course, is to see the relegation further. The difference for Bahia, first out of the zone, will be four points with a game in hand. The mood rises.

And the indirect consequence is Palmeiras and Flamengo to animate. Palmeiras will have a difference of seven points to take. And there is direct confrontation. Flamengo will remain nine points behind and if they win the two games in hand, they will be just three points behind the leader.

Anyway, win, lose or draw, Galo will remain the leader. And Grêmio, winning, losing or tying, will continue in the confusion zone. It’s the concrete fact. But there is so much more. Everyone will be watching.