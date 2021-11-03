Metaverse: Besides Facebook, which companies are keeping an eye on it?

Facebook is certainly the company most excited about the metaverse concept. However, despite being the most animated and vocal, Mark Zuckerberg is not the only one with an eye on the metaverse. Other technology companies such as Epic Games, Microsoft and Roblox also have plans for this digital universe.

To give you an idea, Facebook changed the name of its parent. Part of this change was driven by a serious image crisis. However, the name chosen by Zuckerberg, Meta, makes a clear reference to the metaverse, showing that this must be the apple of the company’s eyes for the future.

However, other companies are also already eyeing this virtual universe. And one branch that has a lot to gain from the metaverse is gaming. With an eye on this, Epic Games, developer of Fortnite, is already thinking about how Metaverse will make its main product even more interesting.

Epic Games and its “Anabolic Fortnite”

Rapper Travis Scott played for over 14 million players at Fortnite. Credit: Epic Games/Disclosure

Today, Fortnite is already something of a great digital platform. In addition to the battles, some events have already been organized within the game, including concerts with established pop music artists. Names like Travis Scott, Ariana Grande and Steve Aoki have already made presentations within the game.

Epic Games’ intention is to make this even bigger with the metaverse, which promises to be a blend of the real and virtual world. This includes as many users as possible, which is one of the reasons for the company’s legal fight with Apple.

Roblox imagines its metaverse as an environment where communication between users is similar to the real world. Image: Roblox Corporation/Disclosure

Another gaming giant takes a similar view to Epic, Roblox Corporation. However, the company wants the metaverse to be an environment where users can meet in different virtual environments. In these places, it must be possible to learn, work, create and socialize.

The company’s intention with the metaverse is to make communication within Roblox more natural. For this, systems that simulate real-life gestures are studied, such as more dynamic facial expressions and voice chats with 3D audio, features that are already being tested.

Microsoft sees the metaverse as a place to do business. Credit: Shutterstock

While game companies think of the metaverse as a leisure and entertainment environment, Microsoft sees this new universe as a new business opportunity. For the company founded by Bill Gates, the metaverse would be a kind of “digital capitalist paradise”.

For Microsoft, the metaverse will be a place where it will be possible to simulate stores with always full shelves, and factories with production lines with problems that are automatically resolved. For the company, everything can be digitized, which should provide new business opportunities.

Microsoft sees the metaverse as a kind of simulation of the real world, in which professionals can make mistakes in their projects, analyze situations and predict accidents, but all this with the safety of the virtual world, that is, without the risk of real consequences.

