Metaverse pioneers criticize Zuckerberg’s plans

For them, the founder of Facebook is trying to capitalize on a concept he didn’t create

Many are concerned about the controlling attitudes the platform can take

Facebook and its founder are embroiled in numerous allegations, investigations, and criticism from lawmakers and the media

Facebook’s name change to Meta Platforms and details about its plan to build its own digital world were announced last Thursday, but many virtual world pioneers are already criticizing Facebook’s redesign as an attempt to grow on top of a concept he didn’t invent.

The term, which hit a high this year, has several companies and investors interested in being part of the next sensation. However, some people have already dedicated years of their lives to building hidden virtual worlds.

“They’re essentially trying to build what many of us have built for years, but present them as their own,” said Ryan Kappel, an American who for more than two years has organized meetings in different metaverses.

Engulfed in numerous legal battles, discussions by lawmakers and regulators about their market power and algorithmic decisions; and negative repercussions in the media about its internal policies and abuses on its platform, the change seems “hasty…as if they’re trying to insert themselves into the narrative of the metaverse that’s happening now,” said Artur Sychov, founder of the metaverse Somnium Space in 2017, where he spends about five hours a day with thousands of people.

“I think Facebook made this early name change to essentially secure the new brand legally as quickly as possible as more brands get interested,” said a UK crypto investor known as Pranksy, who said he bought it for the first time. time real estate in the virtual world in early 2020.

Dave Carr, communications leader at the organization that runs the virtual world Decentraland, said Facebook’s move could meet resistance from metaverse users who are suspicious of its control over content.

“People who want to determine the future of the virtual worlds they inhabit, move freely among them and maintain intellectual property in their creative productions will choose the decentralized version,” he said, describing Decentraland’s metaverse environment as decentralized and Facebook’s plan as probably centralized.

Founded in 2017 with around 7,000 daily users, Decentraland sees itself as an alternative to traditional social media platforms that sell their users’ private data and control the content that users see.

Many metaverse platforms existing today are based on blockchain technology that makes central control impossible. In these virtual worlds, people use cryptocurrencies to buy land and other digital objects in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

However, the reaction of the first metaverse adherents was not entirely negative. Some said that Facebook’s entry could increase interest in the concept of virtual worlds in general and attract more users, as well as support the development of new virtual worlds.

Tristan Littlefield, co-founder of the nft42 company and a metaverse user since 2018, said his first reaction to the Facebook ad was negative because he doesn’t like the company’s sales of user data.

But “having a giant like Facebook come in and pour out billions of dollars … could be positive” because of the new people it would bring to space, he said.