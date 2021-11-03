Microsoft wants to enter metaverse with 3D avatars on Teams | Downloads

It looks like the future of humanity takes on new contours after the big Facebook (now Meta) announcement last week. This Tuesday it was Microsoft’s turn to announce the arrival of 3D avatars to Teams, a step towards the development of the company’s metaverse. In this way, users will be able to set up remote meetings involving virtual characters to replace the traditional use of the camera. The announcement took place during the Ignite 2021 event.
According to the website TechCrunch, the avatars integrate the feature called Mesh for Teams, designed to offer work environments in virtual reality and augmented reality, not only for the meeting software, but also for the company’s other productivity tools, later on.
Microsoft Teams will have virtual meetings in 3D environments — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft
To access the tool, the user can use a smartphone, third-party VR glasses or HoloLens, a Microsoft device with mixed reality features. According to John Roach, CTO of the company’s digital services division, the feature was “designed to make online meetings more personal, engaging and fun.”
In this way, as the official images released indicate, the Teams user will be able to hold a meeting in a fully virtual 3D environment or appear in a traditional camera meeting with their avatar, instead of their personal image, while other people interact normally .
It will be possible to use the avatars in camera meetings as well — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft
In this first moment, avatars can borrow the participant’s voice and react with the same mouth movements as the person speaks. In the future, Microsoft wants to use the camera so that the drawing can repeat the movements of the head, also following the user’s own facial expressions.
Today’s presentation made it clear that Microsoft’s proposal is to create its own metaverse. “Think of the metaverse as a new version – or a new vision – of the internet, where people come together to communicate, collaborate and share with virtually any device.” Roach concluded.
With information from TechCrunch