More 450,400 vaccines against Covid-19 arrive in Paraná this Wednesday

The Ministry of Health released a new distribution agenda for immunizing agents against Covid-19 on Tuesday (2), covering Paraná with over 450,450 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The new batch must be shipped this Wednesday (3) in two loads. The first is scheduled for flight LA-4777, which should land at Afonso Pena International Airport, in São José dos Pinhais, Metropolitan Region of Curitiba, at 9:15 am. Flight G3-1115 must then arrive at 10:25 am completing the shipment.

From the airport, the doses will be sent to the Paraná Medicines Center (Cemepar) where they will be checked and stored until they are distributed to the 22 Regional Health Departments. The decentralization and destination of doses is subject to the disclosure of the Technical Report, which has not yet was confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

According to data from the national Vacinometer, Paraná has already applied 15,867,206 vaccines against Covid-19, being 8,587,800 first doses (D1) and 6,843,991 second doses (D2) or single doses (DU). The State also registers the application of 39,773 additional doses (DA) and 397,279 booster doses (DR).

According to the press consortium, Paraná is the first in the ranking of complete immunization against the disease, with 69.69% of the population protected. The analysis is based on the estimate of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which indicates that Paraná has 11,597,584 inhabitants.