Moro’s potential vote is around 30%, according to experts – Politics

Correio Braziliense/State of Minas



Correio Braziliense/State of Minas



they recognize the voting potential of former judge Sergio Moro, but emphasize that the former minister should only consolidate as a third way and alternative polarization between president Jair Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva if there are fewer names in the dispute by the Planalto Palace. In the assessment of political scientist Felipe Nunes, from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and director of the research company Quaest, Moro could reach 30% of the voting intentions if the current candidates coalesced.

“I live in the best-placed third way so far. He manages to attract those who hate Bolsonaro and those who hate Lula. The former judge has the potential to reach 30% of the votes, which may make him the best alternative. But everything depends on the number of available candidates”, explained Nunes.

Currently, there are at least 10 likely candidates to run against Lula and Bolsonaro. “With this number of competitors, it is very difficult for any name to emerge to go to the second round in place of Lula and Bolsonaro,” added Nunes.

For Mrcio Coimbra, political scientist and coordinator of Mackenzie, Moro has a chance of being the main candidate of the third way. “I live in a name that still has a lot of popular appeal and an image linked to fighting corruption. It is the most viable name of a possible third way”, he said. According to polling intentions for 2022, Moro appears with a percentage of 7% to 8% in the voters’ preference. the best positioned third way candidate, behind Lula and Bolsonaro.