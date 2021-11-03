Moto G51 5G launched with Snapdragon 480 Plus, 120 Hz screen and low price

After some rumors and leaks, Motorola made the new Moto G51 5G official in China. The device seeks to deliver cost-effectiveness by offering mid-range performance in conjunction with the 5G network.

When looking at the design, the new Moto G51 5G differs from its predecessor by adopting a more sober set of cameras at the rear, while the front abandons the drop notch to use the hole for the 13 MP front camera.

The display of the Moto G51 5G is a 6.8 inch IPS LCD. It has FHD+ resolution and supports content with 120 Hz refresh rate.

See below the device design: