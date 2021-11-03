Moto G51 5G launched with Snapdragon 480 Plus, 120 Hz screen and low price

After some rumors and leaks, Motorola made the new Moto G51 5G official in China. The device seeks to deliver cost-effectiveness by offering mid-range performance in conjunction with the 5G network.
When looking at the design, the new Moto G51 5G differs from its predecessor by adopting a more sober set of cameras at the rear, while the front abandons the drop notch to use the hole for the 13 MP front camera.
The display of the Moto G51 5G is a 6.8 inch IPS LCD. It has FHD+ resolution and supports content with 120 Hz refresh rate.
See below the device design:
As we are talking about a basic intermediary, the Moto G51 5G uses Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset. It works together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is still possible to expand the RAM with another 3 GB in the virtual option.
The camera set consists of a 50 MP main lens, which is accompanied by an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a macro with 2 MP more.
Some smartphone extras include 5G connection, support for two SIM chips, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, UBS-C and P2 port for headphones.
Powers the set, the 5,000 mAh battery, while there is Android 11 running under the MyUX 2.0 interface.
Officially announced only in China, the new Moto G51 goes on sale today, but there is no forecast for launch in other countries.
The starting price is 1,499 yuan, something around R$1,332 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes.
What did you think of the new Moto G51? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.