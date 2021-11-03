Mutirão to negotiate debts is now open; see how to participate

The bank or financial institution will have up to 10 days to evaluate the application and therefore submit a proposal. Know more.

O “Joint Debt Negotiation and Financial Guidance” has been in effect since the beginning of this month of November. With the initiative, the intention is to provide conditions to settle overdue invoices with banks or financial institutions. The project will be open until November 30 for individuals who have not chosen to include goods as collateral; like cars and real estate.

Interested parties can register on the consumer.gov.br website, created by Senacon. Once this is done, debtors must choose the institution with which they want to do business. The bank or financial institution will have up to 10 days to assess the request, and therefore submit a proposal to negotiate the outstanding debts.

“The platform has presented a satisfactory solution rate when these debt renegotiation task forces take place”, informed the general coordinator of the National Consumer Defense Information System (Sindec), of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Daniele Cardoso.

Debt Negotiation Mutirão

The project is the result of a partnership between the Central Bank, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), the National Consumer Secretary (Senacon) and the Senate. In addition to debt negotiations, the initiative also offers specific content on financial education. Another novelty concerns the specific page for debtors to prepare their negotiations and request guidance.

“It is important for the person to register on the platform [consumidor.gov] and correctly put all your contacts, e-mail, telephone numbers, because this is the way that financial institutions have to provide service and contact the consumer”, highlighted the coordinator.