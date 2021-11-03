NASA keeps trying to resurrect the Hubble Space Telescope, still unsuccessful

In late October, the Hubble Space Telescope suffered a synchronization failure and went into safe mode, with scientific operations suspended. As NASA officials continue to investigate possible reasons behind the problem, the space agency claims that the telescope’s instruments issued error codes on Oct. 23 and, after a reboot, resumed scientific observations briefly. However, errors reappeared, suspending work again.

The error codes showed the loss of a specific synchronization message, which contained timing information necessary for the instruments to correctly respond to requests for data and commands. So the team decided to reset the instruments and were able to resume scientific operations the next morning. But during the early morning hours of the 25th, Hubble’s scientific instruments released error codes again.

The Hubble operations team is continuing to work to resolve the issue that caused Hubble’s science instruments to enter safe mode Oct. 25. They are analyzing existing data and collecting additional data to further isolate and address the issue. https://t.co/euehW9keEe — Hubble (@NASAHubble) November 1, 2021

This time, the codes indicated multiple loss of synchronization messages, which caused the instruments to enter the safe mode autonomously, as they were programmed to do, while the ground controllers decide what will be the next procedure to be adopted in an attempt to resume telescope operations. Since a soft reset did not solve the problem, you will need to do a more in-depth analysis of what happened.

Now, mission members are analyzing telescope data and system diagrams to better understand the synchronization problem and figure out how to solve it, as well as developing and testing additional data collection procedures. According to NASA, these activities can take at least a week to complete. The good news is that even with the instruments in safe mode, contact between the ground controllers and Hubble continues — meaning there’s still hope for the veteran telescope to come back to life.

Source: NASA