NASA plans giant rocket launch to Moon in February – International

In October, the NASA he has set the dates for his giant rocket to launch a spacecraft to and from the moon, starting in mid-February of next year. This time it’s for real.

At a press conference, employees of space agency announced a two-week period starting Feb. 12 for a flight – with no astronauts on board – of the Space Launch System, or SLS, the agency’s biggest rocket in decades. He will lift the Orion, a capsule to transport astronauts into deep space, on an unmanned voyage that orbits the Moon and then returns to Earth.

“We are on our way to fly and this team will be ready when our flight hardware is ready,” said Mike Sarafin, the NASA officer who is the mission manager.

NASA’s maintenance of this February schedule is contingent on field test results through the launch window, including a dress rehearsal for the January launch. Officials also announced more two-week flight periods in March and April, both without astronauts, which are based on the Moon’s alignment with Earth.

The long-delayed flight, called Artemis-1, aims to test the safety of the vehicle. A future flight, Artemis-2, will take a crew on a similar voyage that will echo the mission of the Apollo 8 in 1968. NASA hopes to be able to transport astronauts back to the lunar surface, including the first woman and the first non-white person, in the next few years.

No human has visited the Moon since the mission Apollo 17 in 1972. In the years following Apollo, NASA turned its attention to space shuttles and the construction of a space station in low Earth orbit. The agency did not have any equipment to venture further from the planet.

To send people back to the Moon, NASA needs a rocket that approaches the power of the Saturn V that transported the Apollo astronauts. In 2011, the Obama administration announced the start of SLS, a rocket based on the Constellation model, an earlier program that had been scrapped.

The SLS is a gigantic rocket, capable of launching 70 metric tons into space. A modified version of the rocket that will fly in the future would weigh 130 tons – even more than the Apollo-era launcher. SLS flights will be expensive, about $2 billion per launch, although Congress has regularly funded the program. NASA has so far spent $10 billion on the rocket, in addition to another $16 billion on the Orion capsule.

But little went according to plan with the SLS. NASA scheduled its first flight for 2017. However, it failed to meet that goal, and a 2018 audit cited poor performance by Boeing, the main contractor working on the rocket booster stage, for most of the missed deadlines. As problems persisted, the pandemic of Covid-19 brought delays to the program.

By January, the rocket was finally ready for its first major test, an extended run of the engines that would simulate the stresses of a trip to orbit. The test was supposed to last 8 minutes, but was stopped after approximately one minute.

During the second attempt in March, the rocket recorded a prolonged 499.6-second burn of the giant engines, which caused a gigantic cloud of vapor over the huge Mississippi test bench. After the test was deemed a success, the agency sent the huge rocket to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to begin preparations for the flight.

This week, the Orion spacecraft was lifted to the top of the rocket and placed in its place. Together they are nearly 100 meters tall, or more than the Statue of Liberty and its base.

If a variety of spaceflights stick to their schedule, 2022 could be one of the busiest years the Moon has ever seen. In addition to Artemis-1, NASA plans to send a small satellite to orbit the moon and a pair of probes carrying a variety of private payloads to the lunar surface. China, Russia, India and South Korea have announced plans for lunar orbits or landings in 2022.

President Donald Trump has committed the United States to bringing astronauts back to the moon by 2024, a goal the Biden administration has not changed. But analysts have been skeptical of that ambitious goal, given that much of the hardware — including a spacecraft to land astronauts on the lunar surface — has yet to be built.

NASA signed a contract with SpaceX, a private company founded by Elon Musk, to use your Starship spacecraft as a lunar module. Starship is still in its prototype stage and has not yet been launched into orbit. THE Blue Origin, company founded by Jeff Bezos, Amazon, also filed a lawsuit in federal court over the contract, arguing that NASA unfairly favored SpaceX. If a judge sides with Bezos’ company, it could force NASA to start over, further delaying the lunar module program. /TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

