THE Netflix announced that its games section will be launched tomorrow, November 3, for Android phones in Brazil.

Call of Netflix Games, the endeavor of the streaming platform promises to be “ads, fees and in-app purchases”. The application release titles are:

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3

Shooting Hoops

Card Blast

Teeter Up

To access, simply download games directly from the streaming application.

Check out the news presentation video below or on the Twitter Netflix Brazil official:

Let the games begin Netflix Games arrives tomorrow for Android phones (IOS coming soon). This is just the beginning, get ready for many more exclusive games. Best of all: no ads, no fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/YKU9Q0Pag1 — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) November 2, 2021

This isn’t Netflix’s only venture into the gaming world. According to Folha, the streaming platform recently launched Kate: Collateral Damage, developed by Brazilian Ludic Studios. The studio, located in Amazonas, is responsible for the game Akane, released in 2018.

Ludic’s new game is inspired by Kate (2021), Netflix original film starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

For now, there is no intention to release Kate: Collateral Damage on platforms other than PC, where it is available via Steam.