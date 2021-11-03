Netflix Games debuts this Wednesday (3) with 5 games in the Brazilian catalog

Netflix announced this Tuesday (2) the debut of its game catalog in Brazil for tomorrow. In this first wave, five different titles will be included in the “Netflix Games” tab of the streaming service application, starting this Wednesday (3rd).

Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up can be played within the platform, without ads and without microtransactions. The titles have been removed from other platforms and digital stores such as Steam and GOG. The game catalog comes first to the Netflix app on Android. On Twitter, the service’s Brazilian account promised the news for iOS phones soon.

🎮📱 Let the games begin📱🎮 Netflix Games arrives tomorrow for Android phones (IOS coming soon). This is just the beginning, get ready for many more exclusive games. Best of all: no ads, no fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/YKU9Q0Pag1 — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) November 2, 2021

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Games will be listed within Netflix in a dedicated category, as will other content. Adventures are available to all subscribers of the basic package of the service at no additional charge. The titles can be played by multiple users on the same account, as long as they do not exceed the screen limit of the contracted plan, as is currently the case with movies and series.

Games will gain their own session within the platform’s application (Image: Disclosure/Netflix)

Some games will require an internet connection, while others can be enjoyed offline. The company also highlighted that the game selection will not appear in children’s accounts.

Netflix Games

The inclusion of games in the Netflix catalog takes place in Brazil and in different parts of the world after a period of testing in Poland that began in August this year. As part of the company’s move into gaming, Netflix announced the purchase of Night School Studio, which worked on the indie hit. OXENFREE.

From 2022 onwards, the movement should intensify. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix’s vice president of content for Asia, Minyoung Kim, revealed that the streaming giant is studying “different areas – games, consumer products and others” to increase the audience’s affinity with the content of the platform. Among the projects, an official adaptation of Round 6 for the world of video games is under analysis.

Source: Polygon, The Hollywood Reporter