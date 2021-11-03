Netflix launches gaming service in Brazil for subscribers; see how it works | Games

Netflix launched on Wednesday (3) its game service Netflix Games for Android devices. The platform offers some titles to its subscribers, which they can download free of charge (there are also no ads or in-game purchases). The first games available are Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up.

It is noteworthy that the service is gradually arriving for Brazilian users and will also be available soon for iPhone (iOS). O TechAll contacted the platform’s Brazilian advisor to find out more about the news, but still has not received an answer.

🎮 What is Xbox Game Pass? Learn how the subscription service works

1 of 2 Netflix Games arrives in Brazil with 5 free games to download, including Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game — Photo: Playback/Netflix Netflix Games arrives in Brazil with 5 free games to download, among them Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game — Photo: Playback/Netflix

Initially tested in countries like Poland, Italy and Spain, Netflix Games will now be available worldwide. By selecting the games in the app, the user can download them from the Google Play Store at no cost and play in the Netflix app.

Children’s profiles, however, will not be able to access the games and, if the user has entered a security PIN on their account, it will be necessary to enter it to access the titles. Some of the games may require an online connection, but many of them must also work offline. It is noteworthy that this is not a game streaming service like Xbox Cloud Gaming.

2 of 2 Game Stranger Things 3 is among the options available with Netflix Games — Photo: Playback/Felipe Vinha Game Stranger Things 3 is among the options available with Netflix Games — Photo: Playback/Felipe Vinha

Some of the games offer deeper adventures, such as Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game, both titles that have been released before and feature retro visuals reminiscent of Nintendo 8 Bits and Super Nintendo, respectively.