Netflix launches mobile games available to subscribers worldwide

Netflix launches Netflix Games (photo: Disclosure)

THE



Netflix



released this Tuesday (2/11)



mobile games



, which subscribers from all over the world of the streaming platform will be able to access for free.

Two of the games are based on



“Stranger Things”



, the successful Netflix horror series, and the other three are basic games of cards or skill, reported the Silicon Valley-based company.



“We are thrilled to take our first step in releasing Netflix games on mobile devices to the world,” the US company announced in a statement. “We want to start building a game library that offers something for everyone.”

The games made available globally this Tuesday could already be used in Italy, Poland and Spain.

All titles were designed for smartphones or tablets with Android system and can be accessed through Netflix accounts.

The streaming platform has not revealed when there will be versions available for



iPhones and iPads



, which run on Apple’s iOS operating system.

Netflix recently acquired its first video game studio in an attempt to expand its entertainment empire into the lucrative gaming industry.