Netflix officially launches mobile gaming space

The Netflix streaming platform announced this Tuesday (2) the official arrival of games to the service’s application, including in Brazilian territory.

The novelty will be implemented in the Netflix app and will appear starting tomorrow (3) for Android devices, later also coming to iOS.

???? Let the games begin???? Netflix Games arrives tomorrow for Android phones (IOS coming soon). This is just the beginning, get ready for many more exclusive games. Best of all: no ads, no fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/YKU9Q0Pag1 — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) November 2, 2021

For now, there will only be five games released, two of them already on the market and based on the Stranger Things phenomenon. The others are basketball, cards and billiards titles. Check the titles:

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3

Shooting Hoops

Card Blast

Teeter Up

Testing with the gaming section started a few weeks ago, but it was restricted to a few regions. Netflix’s expansion into games was speculated since the middle of this year and was later confirmed by the company, which guaranteed that the venture will not mean an increase in monthly fees or the appearance of ads or microtransactions during the experience.

How to access

To find the games part, just open the Netflix app after updating it on your Android from Wednesday (3) and click on the “Netflix Games” space. The title is downloaded from within the app store and played in the streaming environment itself.

“Netflix??? How do you access this???”. Easy, my angel: 1. Access my app

2. From the home page, click on Netflix Games

3. Choose the game you want to play

4. Download the game directly from your app store

5. Play straight from my own app pic.twitter.com/C18JuVdJUw — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) November 2, 2021

According to the company, “many more exclusive games” are on the way — it’s worth remembering that the company recently even acquired a developer, Night School Studios.