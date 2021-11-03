Netherlands announces resumption of prevention measures against Covid-19

The Netherlands is resuming measures against the coronavirus, including the use of masks in many public spaces to combat the increase in cases, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday (2).

“Infections and hospital admissions are increasing rapidly,” Rutte told a news conference.

That’s why the government is also reintroducing a 1.5 meter social distancing rule and expanding the health passport application in places such as museums and restaurant balconies.

People are also advised to work from home for at least half a week and to avoid traveling during peak hours.

Rutte said the masks will now be required in stores, beauty salons and massages, and that they should continue to be used on public transport, where they were already mandatory, although they were not mandatory at stations or platforms before.

However, sex workers in the Netherlands, where prostitution is legal, will continue to be exempt from the mask rule.

The application of these measures makes the Netherlands one of the first countries in Western Europe to reinstate the restrictions, less than two months after measures against covid became more flexible.

