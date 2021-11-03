Netherlands announces resumption of restrictive measures against covid-19 – International

AMSTERDAM – A Netherlands is resuming measures against the coronavirus, including the wearing of masks in public spaces, to combat the rise in cases of the disease, the prime minister said, Mark Ruth, on Tuesday, 2. “Infections and hospital admissions are increasing rapidly,” said the prime minister at a news conference.

The government reintroduced a 1.5 meter social distancing rule and expanded the requirement to present vaccine passports in places such as museums and restaurant balconies. People are also being advised to work from home for at least half a week and to avoid travel during peak seasons.

Rutte said the masks will now be required in stores, beauty salons and massage parlors, and that they should continue to be used on public transport, where they were already mandatory, although they could previously be removed at stations or platforms. Sex workers in the Netherlands, where prostitution is legal, will continue to be exempt from the rule.

The application of these measures makes the Netherlands one of the first countries in the Western Europe to reinstate anti-covid restrictions, less than two months after the relaxation of the rules. /AFP