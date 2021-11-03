Netherlands re-imposes population restrictions because of Covid-19

The number of cases and hospitalizations is growing in Europe and the country is one of the first on the western side of the continent to adopt stronger measures

EFE/Archive Netherlands has a 39% increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and a 31% increase in admissions



THE Netherlands re-impose restrictions to the population because of the pandemic of Covid-19. The first of them is the obligation of the use of masks in public places such as stores and beauty salons, the social distancing of at least 1.5 meters, something that directly affects bars and restaurants, which will end up having to receive fewer customers, and the obligation to present the vaccine passport to enter places such as museums, theatres, bars and restaurants. The Dutch government advises people, when possible, to work at least half a week from home, and to avoid using public transport at peak times. Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said restrictions are needed on the number of admissions by Covid-19. The official figure from the Dutch government shows that, in one week, there was an increase of 39% in the number of cases and 31% of people hospitalized. The restrictions are back in effect in the Netherlands two months after they fell. The country is one of the first in Western Europe to put restrictions back into practice. People have been afraid of the arrival of winter and the increase in cases in almost every country.

*With information from correspondent Renato Senise