Neto asks Sylvinho to leave and says Corinthians won for the fans’ support

The presenter Neto again criticized the work of technician Sylvinho. The day after Corinthians’ hard-fought victory over Chapecoense, the former player questioned the coach’s choices for the match and asked him to leave the club.

“Sylvinho, are you kidding? You’re a prankster. Against Palmeiras, you play with a defensive midfielder. With the last place in the competition, the worst team, you play with two. Didn’t you realize that in 20 minutes the team couldn’t produce?” said Neto, during the program Ball Owners.

“That’s why you can’t stay at Corinthians in 2022. You can’t coach Corinthians. You don’t have the capacity. Respect, if you want to leave until December, everything is fine,” he added.

Timão’s saving goal came in the last play of the second half. Gil headed in, deflected the cross from a corner and the ball fell to Róger Guedes, who sent it to the back of the net.

Even with the team’s performance against the lantern of the championship, Corinthians fans did not stop supporting during the 90 minutes. Neo Química Arena, which released 100% of its capacity for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, received almost 40 thousand people. Neto praised the stance of the stands and took the opportunity to snipe some rivals.

“He only won the game because of the crowd. That’s the crowd. It’s not like Flamengo, who curses Renato, curses so-and-so. Goes to Palmeiras, curses Abel Ferreira. Goes to Santos, curses everyone. From São Paulo Paulo, not to mention, they are already too proud. And they won nothing, they won the ‘Paulistinha'”, stated the presenter.

