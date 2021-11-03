New 2022 minimum wage should affect the value of the PIS/Pasep allowance; understand

The inflation forecast for this year was once again updated by the federal government and has already reached 9.1%, on an uncertain scale that could be even greater. This amount raises the minimum wage forecast in 2022 to BRL 1,200.00, which will directly impact benefits paid by the government, such as the PIS/Pasep allowance.

The inflation forecast was given by the secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago. The minimum wage is corrected by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) and has already had several forecasts.

If Esteves Colnago’s calculations are correct, the value of the new minimum wage of around R$ 1,200 will be paid in January 2022. The Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) has data that inform that at least 50 million of Brazilians are reached by the readjustment of the minimum wage. half of these are INSS insured.

The readjustment of the minimum wage, constitutionally established, must follow the INPC based on the variation of the previous year. However, in this year of 2021, the federal government did not follow this goal, and while the INPC was 5.45%, the minimum wage readjustment was 5.26%.

In these calculations, the minimum wage was R$ 1.95 cheaper than provided for by law. The government justifies that the INPC only came out after the definition of the new minimum wage for this year of 2021 and that the values ​​were similar to those projected by the government.

However, both the 2021 readjustment and the one planned for next year do not show the worker a real gain. This is because, since 2019, the readjustment does not take into account the Gross Domestic Product – GDP, which used to assess the purchasing power of Brazilians. In addition to the INPC, the government from 2011 to 2019 also considered the real gain for the worker.