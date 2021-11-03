New cangaço: fifteen of the 26 dead in Varginha are identified by the police – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Civil Police of Minas Gerais/Disclosure



Between the morning of Tuesday (2) and the afternoon of the Day of the Dead, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) managed to identify five more of those killed in the police action against the new bandit in Varginha, in the southern region of Minas Gerais.

With the newly obtained IDs, the number of deaths that remain unknown dropped from 16 to 11 . The bodies were brought from Varginha last Sunday (31) to Belo Horizonte, where they are examined and examined by the expertise of the Civil and Federal Police (PF), at the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) Dr. André Roquette.

In a statement published Tuesday night, police said six of the bodies identified had already been removed by family members. The identities obtained so far were detected through fingerprint exams. Below, check out the list of those already identified:

Artur Fernando Ferreira Rodrigues, 27 years old, Uberaba (MG)

Dirceu Martins Netto, 24 years old, Rio Verde (GO)

Eduardo Pereira Alves, 42 years old, Brasília (DF) – released

Gerônimo da Silva Sousa Filho, 28 years old, Porto Velho (RO) – released

Gilberto de Jesus Dias, 29 years old, Uberlândia (MG)

Gleisson Fernando da Silva Morais, 36 years old, Uberaba (MG)

Isaque Xavier Ribeiro, 37 years old, Gama (DF)

Itallo Dias Alves, 25 years old, Uberaba (MG)

José Filho de Jesus Silva Nepomuceno, 37 years old, Caxias (MA)

Nunis Azevedo Nascimento, 33 years old, Novo Aripuanã (AM) – released

Raphael Gonzaga Silva, 27 years old, Uberlândia (MG) – released

Ricardo Gomes de Freitas, 34 years old, Uberlândia (MG) – released

Romerito Araujo Martins, 35 years old, Goiânia (GO)

Thalles Augusto Silva, 32 years old, Uberaba (MG) – released

Zaqueu Xavier Ribeiro, 40 years old, Goiânia (GO)