New outbreak in China worst since covid-19 discovery in Wuhan | World

The number of provinces in the China struggling to contain a new outbreak of Covid-19 – caused by variant delta – is the largest since the country first detected the disease, in December 2019, in the city of Wuhan.

Despite increasingly restrictive measures to try to contain the spread of the virus, more than 600 locally transmitted cases have been detected in 19 of the 31 Chinese provinces since the start of the new wave, according to data compiled by the Bloomberg agency.

In the past 24 hours, China’s National Health Commission has confirmed a further 93 cases of local transmission, a record since the outbreak began, with the virus reaching three other provinces – Chongqing, Henan and Jiangsu.

Another 11 asymptomatic contagions were detected in the period, but this number was not included in the official balance.

Health workers collect Chinese saliva in Fujian — Photo: Xinhua/Zeng Demeng

The seven-day moving average of new cases is also rising, indicating that the wave is getting worse. With infections spreading across the country, further restrictions are expected, especially on travel. Many of the cases have been detected in people who have recently visited tourist areas using the rail system.

Beijing has detected 9 cases of covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing to 38 the total number of confirmed infections in the capital since the start of the new outbreak. The number, although small, is the largest recorded since the beginning of the year, when the delta variant had not yet arrived in China.

In response, authorities stopped the sale of train tickets in 23 regions to the capital.

In Chongqing, the government has started a mass testing program, a move that is part of China’s “zero tolerance” strategy against covid-19.

In Changzhou, a city in Jiangsu province, schools will be closed for at least three days, during which time classes will be virtual.

On Tuesday, China warned its citizens to stock up on food and other essentials in emergencies. Although he did not mention covid-19, the request was made amid the reinforcement of measures to contain the new wave of infections.

The “zero tolerance” strategy has helped China to control new outbreaks, small by international standards. But continued restrictions are hampering economic growth, especially after the arrival of the delta variant in the country.