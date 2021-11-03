New York Court Approves Avianca’s Reorganization





Avianca has announced confirmation of the Company’s Reorganization Plan by the District Court of Southern New York, with which the airline hopes to complete its Chapter 11 exit before the end of the year, our partner Aviacionline reported.

In this regard, Rohit Philip, Chief Financial Officer of Avianca, said: “We are pleased to have reached this important milestone that will allow us to emerge as a stronger organization to fly for many more years to come. The financial and operational progress we have achieved so far demonstrates the tenacity and commitment of the entire Avianca team, of which I am proud of the great effort”.

As a result, the Company will have a solid balance sheet, less debt and more than US$1 billion of liquidity that will allow it to continue to position itself and simplify its business, in addition to developing long-term aircraft refinancing.

“On behalf of all of us who are part of Avianca, we thank our customers, partners and funders for their ongoing support. We thank the Judge for his meticulous and responsible work during this process. Looking to the future, with a stronger financial base, Avianca will be better positioned to capture demand for recovery travel, with a value proposition that meets the needs of today’s customer in Latin America and worldwide. Today we are a company that combines a legacy of more than 100 years, with the best attributes that the low-cost world offers, maintaining our focus on safety and service”, said Adrian Neuhauser, President and CEO of Avianca.





Business plan

The airline’s business plan includes all the axes of its operation, including the destinations it will serve, the planes it will operate and how it will serve its customers.

In this way, the Business Plan will allow Avianca to be a stable and economically viable airline, have a more robust air network with a passenger fleet of more than 130 aircraft, strengthen a lower cost structure to offer better prices and boost the continued growth of the cargo and loyalty businesses.

Avianca’s new vision

Throughout 2021, the company significantly advanced its new vision in three key areas: strengthening the road network, product redesign and service improvement.

More robust route network: announcement of 23 new point-to-point routes in strategic markets by 2022, including Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Costa Rica. Thus, Avianca plans to operate more than 100 new routes over the next three years.

Reconfiguring your fleet: adding more seats to offer more competitive prices and increase the number of customers Each aircraft’s capacity will increase by up to 20%.

‘Fly Your Measure’: more flexibility for customers to plan their flights so that they only pay for what they really need.

A more attractive LifeMiles program: launch of a new mileage accrual model with many more benefits for travelers who are part of the Avianca loyalty program.

Best self-service alternatives: strengthening of service online, chat service and digital channels so that the customer can manage their trip more easily from the mobile app and the Avianca website.



