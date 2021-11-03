Newspaper: PSG will be harmed in case of termination with Sergio Ramos

Although Sergio Ramos’ contract termination has been speculated, Paris Saint-Germain is not considering this possibility, according to “Marca”. The French club could be harmed from an economic point of view if it opts for the defender to leave before 2023, when the Spaniard ends his contract.

In France, there is no pre-defined value of contractual termination clause between a team and an athlete. With this, Ramos could sue FIFA in the event of a unilateral decision by PSG and the French team would have to pay the player’s salary until the end of his contract less what the defender would receive at a new club.

However, if the agreement is subject to the French courts, the club would have to bear the entire salary of the player and not be able to use it. This hypothesis is the one that makes the least sense for Paris Saint-Germain, as it would be harmed from an economic and sporting point of view.

In addition, in the French League, the salary of an athlete who is injured over 90 days is no longer charged. Because of this, several entrepreneurs advise their clients to take out a type of insurance that covers the period in which they will be unfit.

Despite the problems, Sergio Ramos is still working and recovering from a calf problem. The information indicates that the defender could return to training normally from next week and start acting for Mauricio Pochettino’s team after the break due to FIFA Data.