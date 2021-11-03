Nintendo Switch Online Video Sets YouTube Dislikes Record

The video that revealed details about the price of Switch Online’s new expansion pack became the most hated video on the Nintendo channel, with more than 100,000 “I didn’t like it”. The trailer that introduced the new features for the service, at a higher price, exceeded the amount of dislikes of a promotional video of Metroid Prime: Federation Force, former owner of the Big N channel’s most hated video post.

Switch Online Add-on Pack gives you access to Nintendo 64 games, Sega Genesis and the expansion Happy Home Paradise in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo console. The service is available in two plan options: individual 12-month annual subscription, for R$ 262.99; or the annual family subscription for R$421.99 (with a limit of up to eight accounts).

The hefty price, 262% higher than the plan without the expansion, wasn’t the only factor that drew criticism for the Japanese company’s idea. During the debut of the expansion last week, subscribers reported several performance issues in N64 games, such as input lag — delay for controller commands to appear on screen —, sound choking, frame rate drops and poor controls. distributed.

In addition to the official channel version, other videos that feature the Switch Online Add-on Pack also demonstrate user dissatisfaction. The trailer posted on Nintendo’s UK channel, for example, has a thousand likes and almost 6,000 “didn’t like” nominations.

The Switch Online Add-on Pack was unveiled during the last issue of Nintendo Direct and gained more details, such as the unpopular price, in the presentation dedicated to Animal Crossing.

Source: Kotaku