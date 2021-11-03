Nonato takes a stand against homophobia: ‘Stop being an opinion’

If some athletes, including striker Fred, showed support after the dismissal of Maurício Souza from Minas Tênis Clube, others go against the grain.

Today, midfielder Nonato, from Fluminense, published a text on social networks where he supports the fight against homophobia and makes a parallel with racism, treated as normal a few years ago in the world. The player claims that if something that “comes out of his mouth hurts an entire community, it is no longer an opinion”.

“It scares me how society likes to attack its neighbor for the simple fact of being different. About the most recent events in the media about homophobia, I’ll make a parallel with another type of prejudice: racism. 80 years ago, it was “just one popular opinion” that a black man was incapable of being a head of state. Just as it was “just freedom of expression” much of society vehemently judges and disapproves of the entry of black disney princesses in the market, simply by breaking the standard with which it was considered normal at the time,” wrote the player on his Instagram profile.

And Nonato continues:

“From the moment that what comes out of your mouth (or more commonly on your social networks) hurts an entire community, it is NO LONGER AN OPINION. (…) Every fight generates discomfort due to this paradigm shift . It’s natural that a lot of people get annoyed, after all, the new and the different cause a certain strangeness at first, but I’m convinced that the right side of it all is and that time will prove it,” he added.

At the end of the publication, Nonato still quotes the passage from the Bible that says “you shall love your neighbor as yourself”. Maurício’s resignation and Fred’s comment generated repercussions on social media in recent days. Flu came to take a stand stating that the attacker only sympathized with the volleyball athlete.

In recent years, Fluminense has carried out more and more engagement campaigns in social causes, such as suicide prevention throughout September, in addition to racism, and also on the International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day, in June. In the debut of the new white shirt, the club colored the athletes’ numbers and the captain’s sash with a rainbow, as well as the patch with #TimeDeTodos on the chest.

It is worth remembering that Samuel Xavier was accused of being homophobic after posting on social media on the eve of this Fluminense campaign. The club, however, claimed at the time to see a safe environment for the LGBTQIA+ community and praised the campaigns carried out.

SEE THE FULL TEXT:

“There is a lack of understanding and ignorance.

I don’t usually post anything other than my work here, but it scares me how society likes to attack its neighbor for the simple fact of being different. On the most recent happenings in the media about homophobia, I will make a parallel with another kind of prejudice: racism. 80 years ago, it was “just a popular opinion” that a black man was incapable of being a head of state. Just as it was “only freedom of expression” a large part of society judge and vehemently disapprove the entry of black Disney princesses in the market, simply breaking the standard with what was considered normal at the time. From the moment that what comes out of your mouth (or more commonly on your social networks) hurts an entire community, it is NO LONGER AN OPINION.

I believe that these struggles (anti-racism and anti-homophobia) are at different stages, but the importance is the same.

Every fight generates discomfort due to this paradigm shift. It’s natural that a lot of people get annoyed, after all, the new and the different cause a certain strangeness at first, but I’m convinced that the right side of it all is and that time will prove it.

Oh, and in case I wasn’t clear enough, I suggest you open the Bible to the book of Matthew, chapter 22, verse 39. Maybe now it makes sense.”