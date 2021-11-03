Novel ‘Genesis’: Onan’s son’s tragic death drives Judah out of control

The death of another son, Onã (Caio Veagati), returns to shake the family of Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) in novel “Genesis”. Er’s brother (Tiago Marques) dies when he hits his head in a basket and nails the back of his head to a cleaver. It will be Hira (Sandro Pedroso) who is responsible for giving the tragic news to the pastor. “It was all so fast… We were talking… when…”, the friend the family says, bewildered.

“When what? Where’s my son??”, asks afflicted Muriel (Rhaisa Batista). “I couldn’t do anything, Judah… I’m sorry…I…”, continues Hira, her voice breaking. At that moment, Judah runs outside the house and Muriel tries to follow, but the friend stops her. “Let go of me! I want to see my son! Onã! Onã!” shouts the matriarch, who will slap Tamar (Juliana Xavier) by accusing her of guilt in the deaths of Er and Onã and who will end up losing her life.

Novel ‘Genesis’: Judah calls for a son, already dead. ‘Wake up!’

Meanwhile, the sufferer will be in shock already expecting the worst. The script of the biblical plot asks that Judah appear next running in a hurry to the field where the son was. Afterwards, the pastor who will impregnate Tamar already appears at the scene of the tragedy with some servants surrounding Onan’s body.

Out of his mind, the son of Jacob (Petronio Gontijo) can only repeat “no” and call for the middle child. “Wake up, Onã. Talk to me. Wake up. Do something! Call for help!”, he says desperately as he tries to wake up the boy, who will have revolted for having to give children to his brother.

“Puished, one of the servants puts his hand on Judah’s shoulder and shakes his head. That’s when Judah looks at his son once more and brings him to him, still calling his name and kissing him. For a moment , Judah cries a pained cry, silent, until he can’t stand it any longer and all his pain goes out,” continues the text of the serial, which is in its final stretch.

Novel ‘Genesis’: Judah orders Tamar’s death

The belt beating she took from Er and the loss of her two husbands is only part of Tamar’s suffering. In the next chapters, the girl is sent back to her parents’ house and will know that she will not be handed over to Selá (Guilherme Seta), her brother-in-law.

Desperate, Tamar decides to pretend to be a prostitute and go to bed with Judah, her father-in-law. And she almost burns to death at the behest of the pastor. “Go to Timna right now and have her ripped out of her father’s house. May she be taken to be burned“, shoots Judah to Hira.

But the young woman manages to escape death and reveals to her father-in-law that the children she expects are his. Shaken, Judah apologizes to Tamar and takes her to live in her father’s camp.