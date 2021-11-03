Nubank’s IPO: price range, customer actions and other relevant points of the prospectus

SAO PAULO – After announcing last week that it has made an IPO request, Nubank filed last Monday (1) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, the US Securities and Exchange Commission). ) your IPO prospectus. The institution also filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) the preliminary prospectus for the offering of its Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) at B3.

In a document to the regulator, Nubank said it plans to sell about 289 million shares, setting a price range between $10 and $11 per share. As for the BDR, the range is between R$ 9.35 and R$ 10.29.

According to the prospectus, the net proceeds from the IPO will be directed towards Nubank’s working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures and investments and potential acquisitions.

At B3, the digital bank believes that each BDR will be equivalent to one-sixth of a share traded on the New York Stock Exchange, but this ratio will be defined on the offer date.

Nubank’s class A shares will entitle their holders to one vote per share at general shareholders’ meetings, while class B shares, which are not part of the offering, will be entitled to 20 votes per share, which will guarantee maintenance of the current digital bank control block. The BDRs will give their holders the same rights as class A shares, but the voting rights will be exercised by the depositary institution.

After the IPO, co-founders Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Adam Edward Wible will hold 87% of the voting power and 25% of the company’s outstanding shares, provided that the subscribers do not exercise the so-called “greenshoe”, which allows companies to sell additional shares to buyers during an IPO.

Nubank is expected to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “NU” and its BDRs on the B3 under the ticker “NUBR33”.

According to a schedule filed with the CVM, Nubank will start making presentations to potential Brazilian investors next Monday (8) and, for foreigners, on November 30th. On this same date, the bookbuilding will begin, and the reservation period will run until December 7th. Pricing per share will be set on December 8th, and the following day, Nubank will debut in the markets.

The global offer coordinators are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citi, and the joint coordinators are HSBC, UBS BB and Safra. The Brazilian offer of BDRs is coordinated by Nu Invest.

Nubank also announced on Monday the creation of the NuSócios program. According to the company, millions of customers will be invited to become partners of the company, at no cost, by receiving a BDR.

The company will allocate between R$ 180 million and R$ 225 million for the purchase of BDRs for customers, who will be able to apply from November 9th through the application. The assets of the NuSocios program can only be traded 12 months after the IPO.

The bank informs that, to receive the BDRs that will be distributed in the program announced on Monday, you must be an active customer, have a bank account that is not blocked for transactions, not be in default with the institution for more than eight calendar days and have performed or received at least one transaction on any Nubank product in the last 30 days prior to joining the program.

(With Reuters and Estadão Content)

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related