Number of formal jobs in 2020 falls in half after data revisions – Economy

BRASILIA – After the government denied for months the underreporting of dismissals in the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) during the pandemic, the balance of jobs with a formal contract in 2020 has already fallen by half after the monthly revisions in the system.

In January, the Ministry of Economy released the net creation of 142,690 jobs last year, but the actual number has already plummeted to 75,883 with the data presented by companies throughout this year, as revealed by the R7 portal.

The result for 2020 is still positive, but the 46.82% reduction in the number of new jobs created in the year draws attention. Revisions in Caged data are commonplace and can occur up to 12 months after new layoffs and hirings, but the magnitude of the discrepancy reveals that in fact a larger number of companies delayed filling in the information on layoffs last year.

When released in January, the 2020 Caged had accumulated 15.166 million admissions and 15.023 million dismissals. Now, after ten months of monthly reviews, the number of admissions has risen to 15.437 million, a correction of 1.78%. But the number of layoffs increased to 15.361 million, an adjustment of 2.25%.

The first impact of the covid-19 pandemic on Caged was a “blackout” of the indicator’s data at the beginning of last year. At the end of March 2020, the Ministry of Economy decided to suspend indefinitely the disclosure of the balances of the January and February Caged. Over the weeks, the March data also fell into this limbo.

In April of last year, then Secretary of Labor at the Ministry of Economy and current Executive Secretary at the Ministry of Labor, Bruno Dalcolmo, acknowledged that Caged had difficulties in gathering information at a time when many companies and accounting offices were closed.

In the following months, however, the folder claimed that filling in the information had returned to normal, denying the increase in underreporting of layoffs. However, the persistent rise in the unemployment rate measured by the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD) Continuous, of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), contrasted with the very positive results of Caged.

In In April of this year, the Estadão/Broadcast showed that several economists continued to suspect that companies that failed in the crisis had simply failed to report a high volume of layoffs to Caged. There were doubts whether the pace of job recovery would really be in a “V” shape, as always being propagated by the government’s economic team.

Dalcolmo himself argued in more than one monthly release by Caged that, if there were any type of underreporting of layoffs, the workers themselves would have denounced the companies, since they would not receive unemployment insurance.

Suspicions of underreporting of layoffs at Caged have bothered officials at the folder over the past year. In June 2020, the former Special Secretary for Labor and Employment of the Ministry of Economy and current Attorney General of the Union, Bruno Bianco, attributed the questioning of labor market statistics to an ideological discussion. “One or two people who are not content with positive data and create unfounded stories,” he said at the time.