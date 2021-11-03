NuScios: Nubank creates a public offering program that will give company shares to clients

Nu Holdings – owner of Nubank – announced this Monday (1st), on its official blog, the creation of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) program called NuSócios. It will allow customers to become shareholders of fintech – which last week launched a CDB investment offer through the app. According to the company, between BRL 185 million and BRL 225 million will be allocated to distribute share certificates issued abroad – called Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs).

Contained users, on the other hand, received shares of the company without having to pay anything for it. The statement also says that this would be a way to value the role of clients in building Nubank’s history. However, only a few will be awarded. For this, it is necessary to register and fulfill some requirements: be an active customer, not have transaction locks and not be or have been in default for more than eight calendar days. You must also have performed or received at least one operation on any of the company’s products in the last 30 days.