NY indices renew historic highs with balance sheets and wait for Fed decision | finance

the main stock indicators From U.S closed business this Tuesday on a high and again in historical maxims closing. In addition, it was the first time that the Dow Jones index surpassed the level of 36 thousand points .

Corporate results for the third quarter continued to support stock exchanges in New York as agents anxiously await the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy meeting, which is expected to announce the beginning of the process of reducing purchases of goods. active.

On the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse), the Dow Jones closed up 0.39%, to 36,052.89 points, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.37%, to 4,630.72 points. The Nasdaq index ended the session up 0.34%, trading at 15,649.60 points.

1 of 1 — Photo: Colin Ziemer/Nyse via AP — Photo: Colin Ziemer/Nyse via AP

A monthly survey conducted by Bank of America professionals and released on Tuesday shows that Wall Street sentiment towards equity markets is “warmer”.

“Our Sell Side indicator, which tracks the average share allocation recommended by sell-side strategists, increased 60 basis points to 59.1% in October,” said BofA professionals

“This marked the first rise in bullish sentiment for stocks since April, amid a 6.9% rise in the S&P 500 in October, the biggest monthly increase since November 2020,” say BofA professionals.”

Optimism among market participants about US equities gains traction as attention turns to the Fed and other major central banks, as inflationary pressures remain strong.

For Wednesday, the Fed is expected to announce the start of the process of reducing asset purchases (“tapering”). Furthermore, although the market is anticipating the start of the US interest rate hike cycle for July 2022, returns on long-term Treasuries have remained between 1.5% and 1.7%.

Among the highlights of Tuesday’s trading session, Pfizer shares rose 4.15% after the company reported a net profit that exceeded analysts’ expectations.