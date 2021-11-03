OFFICER: Antonio Conte is announced as Tottenham’s new coach

Tottenham defined, this Tuesday (2), its new coach. Antonio Conte, Italian champion with Inter Milan last season, will assume the position that was left vacant after the resignation of Nuno Espírito Santo.

The coach signs a contract until 2023 with the London club and will have the mission to remove the team from 9th place in the Premier League, which would leave the Spurs out of any continental competition next season.

You watch ALL Champions Games LIVE on HBO MAX! Click here and subscribe!

With the agreement, Antonio Conte will make his return to England just over three years after leaving Chelsea, the club where he spent two seasons and won two titles: the Premier League and the FA Cup.

His last job, at Inter, had as a great point the achievement of Serie A in 2020/21, ending a Juventus domain that had lasted for almost a decade. However, due to the financial situation of the Milan club, which required the sale of players and few reinforcements in the market, Conte preferred to leave the club.