One hundred countries, including Brazil, promise an end to deforestation – News

Brazil, along with about one hundred countries, announced this Tuesday (2), at the COP 26 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change), the commitment to end deforestation by 203, restore areas that were devastated and reduce methane emissions.

According to the NGO Global Forest Watch, in 2020 alone, the destruction of primary forests increased 12% compared to the previous year – despite the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic – and Brazil, cradle of the largest tropical forest on the planet, had 9.5% increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

“Right now, the eyes of the world are turned to solutions, innovative solutions that provide economic advances, with green growth. And Brazil is part of this solution”, said the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, in a virtual speech shown at the conference venue on Monday (1).

US President Joe Biden highlighted the importance of forests in removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and demanded the collaboration of other world leaders. “We have to face this issue [do desmatamento] with the same seriousness with which we face the decarbonization of our economies,” he said.

The Brazilian minister also highlighted the country’s role as an articulator of dialogues on environmental protection. “We must together make a transition from the climate change debate to the creation of green jobs; from pointing out the environmental weaknesses of others to collaborative global actions, towards a better future for all,” said Leite.

From Brazil to China, passing through Russia, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, countries have pledged to protect the planet’s forests. Together they “cover 85% of the world’s forests, an area of ​​more than 13 million square miles”, or 33.6 million square kilometers, according to the British COP26 presidency.

The measures taken to preserve the environment and combat climate change will be supported by a fund of 12 billion dollars, about R$ 70 billion, of public money invested by 12 countries between 2021 and 2025, as well as by 7.2 billion of dollars, around R$ 40 billion, of private investment by more than 30 global financial institutions.

The measures should support activities in developing countries, such as restoring degraded lands, fighting forest fires and defending the rights of indigenous communities.

Canceled last year due to the pandemic, COP26’s mission is to develop the 2015 Paris Agreement, whose main objective is to limit global warming to +1.5 degrees.