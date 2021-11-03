‘Only God takes away the title of Atlético’, says Alencar, president of América

Next Sunday (7), Atlético face América, at 4 pm, at Mineirão, in a game valid for the 30th round. Galo leads the Brazilian Championship with a seven-point advantage. In an exclusive interview with Radio Super.FC Super 91.7FM, the president of Coelho, Alencar da Silveira Jr. stated that alvinegro has great chances of being two-time champion and putting an end to a fast that has lasted 50 years.

“Only God takes the title from Atlético this year, very calmly. But he won’t be champion with America’s three points next Sunday. We’re going to go in to maintain quality football and get one more victory in this sequence we’re having”, he said.

America will try to beat their rivals again after five years. In this period there were 12 victories for alvinegro and five draws. For Alencar, there is no fasting, but arbitration errors that culminated in Coelho’s bad results.

“It’s breaking the taboo of an arbitration that, in the Minas Gerais decision this year, we had a serious error by the judge, it was to have won the title of Minas Gerais champion. Two minutes to the end of the game, the referee heard (VAR guidelines) What we heard within the FMF (Minas Gerais Football Federation) is that they didn’t need to go to the VAR, because if it were, they would have given the penalty”, commented Alencar.

The move remembered by Alencar concerns a penalty that was not scored in favor of América in the match’s stoppages. At the time, Alencar and Marcus Salum stated that the field referee, Felipe Fernandes, wanted to go to the cabin to see the move, but was prevented by the command. The teams tied without goals, and Galo was champion.

The American manager also stated that he is trying with the CBF to release the audio (of the communication between the field referee and the VAR’s booth) for the clubs, and that America was harmed in the State final.

“I will speak as a fan, not as a manager. We were robbed in the last game against Atlético in the Minas Gerais Championship and I hope that this Sunday we can have a competent VAR”, said the American president, who added that the team will play with humility against the team that is emerging to be champion.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.