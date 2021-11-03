Ordinance prohibiting dismissal of unvaccinated is unconstitutional, lawyers say

The ordinance issued by the Jair Bolsonaro government on Monday, 1st, prohibiting employers from requiring their employees’ vaccination certificate is unconstitutional, evaluate labor lawyers. Experts point out that the measure goes against different decisions and guidelines of the work justice, emphasizing the understanding that “the health and safety of the community overlaps that of the individual”.

The ordinance was signed by the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni. In the opinion of lawyer Luis Fernando Riskalla, a specialist in Labor Law and partner at Leite, Tosto e Barros Advogados, the grounds cited for the edition of the ordinance contradict what is established by the article of the Constitution that guarantees employees the security and health in their employment activities.

“The question is: how can employers, in addition to the actions already incumbent upon them, guarantee the health and integrity of their employees if they cannot, at least, have control over who is, in fact, immunized?”

Attorney Donne Pisco, founding partner of Pisco & Rodrigues Advogados, points out another unconstitutionality of the ordinance, indicating that it violates an article of the Federal Constitution and indicates that the “competence of the Minister of State is limited to instrumentalizing compliance with the laws within its jurisdiction, not being able to, create standards in usurpation of competence of the Legislative Power”.

“The normative act of the Ministry of Labor and Employment does not have the effect of binding the judges to freely consider the issue: the restriction imposed, which seeks to prevent the dismissal for just cause of people who refuse vaccination, has no legal basis – including , because unmotivated resistance to immunization threatens the collective effort to contain the pandemic, putting the health of the population at risk,” he explains.

The same assessment is made by lawyer Matheus Gonçalves Amorim, a partner at SGMP Advogados, who indicates that the Bolsonaro government ordinance is in line with an article of the Constitution that guarantees workers the reduction of occupational hazards through health, hygiene and safety standards, and also because it deals with a matter that the Constitution reserved the Law.

Amorim also recalls that some public bodies require proof of vaccination so that anyone can enter their facilities. In this line, considering that there are companies that provide services in the same location, the execution of contracts would become “impossible”, says the lawyer.

On the other hand, Amorim also highlights that the ordinances published by the Ministry of Labor “have a binding effect, in theory, only for the Executive Branch, not binding the work of the Labor Court, which has presented a very different position”.

The lawyer also recalls that the Federal Supreme Court has already established that mandatory vaccination is constitutional, including establishing a thesis on the possibility of imposing indirect measures for its effectiveness, such as, for example, the restriction on the exercise of certain activities – “what goes on in the contrary to what was defined in the Ordinance”, says Amorim.

Along the same lines, Carlos Eduardo Dantas Costa, a specialist in Labor Law and partner at Peixoto & Cury Advogados, recalls that the ordinance goes against not only the court decisions, but also the Public Ministry of Labor.”

An understanding signed in February by the Attorney’s Office is that workers who refuse to take the vaccine against covid-19 without presenting documented medical reasons may be dismissed for just cause. The mere individual and unjustified refusal to immunize cannot put the health of other employees at risk, evaluates the MPT.

Discussion may end up in court

From another perspective, lawyer Mariana Machado Pedroso, a specialist in Labor Law and a partner at Chenut Oliveira Santiago Advogados, believes that the ordinance may “generate a movement that had not yet been seen in the National Congress in favor of regulation on vaccination “.

“Due to the hierarchy of norms in Brazilian Law, an eventual law will be hierarchically above the ministerial ordinance”, he says.

The lawyer also says that “certainly” the ordinance will be questioned in court, “when the formal requirements and possible limits of regulation of such matter will be evaluated by normative act of the Executive”. “The courts may invalidate it or, even if it is in order, declare such a valid norm”, he indicates.

