Ore remains below $100 with pressure on steel in China

(Bloomberg) — Iron ore futures rebounded after a five-day decline, but remained below $100 a ton on low steel volumes and weak demand in China, which worsened consumption prospects.

Prices have accumulated fall above 20% in the five days to Tuesday in reaction to limits on steel production at the world’s largest supplier, which reduces the use of iron ore. At the same time, low demand for steel discourages mill production, and the economy faces growth pressures. Forecasts from an industry association and market researchers show that steel production likely shrank again in October.

“Steel volumes across the country remain low and at the same time, domestic demand has dropped dramatically,” said Wang Haitao, analyst at Huatai Futures. In addition, iron ore supplies in the Chinese market could recover somewhat with less restrictions on electricity use and less pressure on steel input costs due to the recent drop in freight rates, he said.

The government’s policy of control over the real estate sector will continue to pressure demand for steel-relevant raw materials, said Citigroup analysts, who quoted Baoshan Iron & Steel executives at a conference organized by the bank. Still, there are bright spots in demand from the shipbuilding industry, executives said.

In the broader economy, China faces new downward pressures, according to Prime Minister Li Keqiang. The country has to cut taxes and fees to solve the problems faced by small and medium-sized businesses, Li told state broadcaster CCTV during a visit to the main market regulator. The Chinese economy has slowed in recent months due to the campaign to cool the housing sector.

Iron ore futures contracts rose 3.4%, to $99.35 a ton, at 2:41 pm Singapore. Prices in Dalian also advanced after falling to the daily limit on Tuesday, while rebar and hot rolled coil saw a session of gains in Shanghai.

