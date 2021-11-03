Owing R$ 3 million in child support, goalkeeper Bruno buys big car

Serving an open sentence for the murder of Eliza Samudio, O Bruno goalkeeper, which owes about R$ 3 million in child support for the child Bruninho Samudio, bought a car worth R$ 80 thousand.

The model acquired by the former Flamengo goalkeeper is a Kia Sorento 2013, purchased at a retailer in the city of Cabo Frio, in Rio de Janeiro.

Bruninho Samudio, in turn, is still waiting for the pension to cover his student expenses. Fruit of the relationship between Eliza and the goalkeeper, the 11-year-old has a full scholarship in one of the best private schools in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, where he lives. With the end of the school year approaching, the boy’s grandmother, Sônia Moura, has a hard time affording school supplies. “This time comes and I have to buy textbooks, material for him, uniform… It costs almost R$ 2 thousand reais”, he says.

Without a regular source of income, Sonia relies on the earnings of her husband, a upholsterer. While she has to go out of her way to pay for her grandson’s studies, the woman is outraged by the frustrated attempts by the Court to quote Bruno in the pension process. “To this day I don’t know how they don’t find him. He’s playing for an amateur team, he has a fixed address, and every month he has to go to court. How can you?” he asks.

The situation of Bruninho and Sonia attracted some solidary friends, who are trying to raise funds that can help with expenses at the beginning of the semester. Psychologist Renata Gouvêa, who works in the state of São Paulo, and met her grandmother and grandson through the news, decided to do a raffle to help the boy. “It’s a credit to having won a full scholarship in a top school, a credit to the grandmother who raises her grandson practically alone, paying for expenses, including therapy, which the State has not provided until today”, she says. “We’re going to do this raffle and whatever is raised will go so that he can have the books he needs”, he adds.

